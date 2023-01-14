Steel shipments fall 12.1% year-over-year in November

U.S. steel mills shipped 6.93 million tons of steel in November, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 12.1% decrease as compared to the 7.89 million tons shipped in November 2021 and a 3.8% decrease from the 7.21 million tons shipped the previous month.

In 2021, steel mills in the United States shipped 94.71 million tons of steel, up 16.9% as compared to the 81 million tons of steel shipped the previous year.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, steel shipments have totaled 82.61 million, which is down 4.9% as compared to 86.84 million tons shipped during the first eleven months of 2021.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In the first 11 months of 2022, shipments of hot-rolled sheet were down 9%, corrosion-resistant sheet and strip down 9% and cold-rolled sheet down 14%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel prices soared to all-time record highs in 2021 but have since fallen back down to earth.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently rose 2% to $698 a ton and cold-rolled coil rose 9% to $974 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Standard plate fell 2% to $1,485 a ton. Shredded scrap rose 4% to $406 a ton, heavy melting scrap rose 12% to $353 a ton and busheling scrap grew 9% to $421 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.