Steel shipments fall by 2.6%

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.62 million tons of steel in April, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 2.7% decrease as compared to the 7.84 million tons shipped in April 2021 and a 2.6% decrease from the 7.83 million tons shipped the previous month.

Last year, steel mills in the United States shipped 94.71 million tons of steel, up 16.9% as compared to the 81 million tons of steel shipped the previous year.

So far this year, steel shipments have totaled 30.45 million, a 1.7% increase over the 29.95 million shipped during the first four months of last year.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In the first four months of 2022, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were unchanged, hot rolled sheet down 4%, and cold rolled sheet down 8%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel prices fell after hot-rolled coil rose to more than $2,000 a ton last year but remain high relative to normal market conditions.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently fell 3% to $1,531 a ton and cold-rolled coil 4% to $1,929 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Standard plate fell 4% to $2,051 a ton. Shredded scrap fell 1% to $516 a ton, heavy melting scrap dropped 3% to $415 a ton and busheling scrap declined 1% to $678 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.

