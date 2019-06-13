Steel shipments fall 1.4% in April

Steel shipments fell 1.4% percent in April as compared to March, but were still up year-over-year.
The Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute reported that U.S. steel mills shipped 8.21 million tons of steel in April, down from the 8.32 million tons shipped the previous months but up 5.3% as compared to the 7.79 million tons shipped in April 2018. Shipments of hot-dipped galvanized sheets and strip are up 2% and cold-rolled sheets 1% in April, while shipments of hot-rolled sheets dropped 4%.
Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry because they reflect the amount of steel sold to customers.
So far this year, U.S. mills have shipped 32.36 million tons, a 3.5% increase as compared to the 31.25 million tons shipped in the first four months of 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the United States have produced 43.1 million tons of steel through the end of last week, a 6% year-over-year increase despite an ongoing slide in steel prices dating back to last summer.
Steel prices have continued to fall worldwide, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. Last month in the United States, the price of hot-rolled band dropped 3% to $700 a ton, while the price of cold-rolled steel fell 4% to $830 a ton. Standard plate prices plummetted 9% to $987 a ton in the United States in May.
Hot-rolled band prices have been caught in a downward spiral across the globe with world export prices falling 1% in May, according to New Jersey-based Steelbenchmarker.