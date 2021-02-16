Steel shipments fell by 15.8% last year

Steel shipments fell more than 12% in December, the most recent month for which data was available, but steel prices continued to surge.
U.S. steel mills shipped 7.04 million tons of steel in December, which was up 4.4% from the 6.75 million tons shipped in November but down 12.1% as compared to the 8.02 million tons shipped during December 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
American steel mills, including those along the shore shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana that account for nearly half the nation's integrated steelmaking capacity, shipped 81 million tons of steel through the end of 2020, a 15.8% decline as compared to shipments of 96.1 million tons in 2019.
In December, shipments of hot rolled sheet were up 3% and galvanized sheet by 2% while cold rolled sheet was down 3%.
Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of metal actually sold to customers like automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers.
Steel prices continue to soar, especially after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in the latest round of consolidation in the industry that gives the remaining steelmakers more leverage.
The price of hot-rolled band shot up 7% to $1,229 a ton in February, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled coil rose 4% to $1,400 a ton. Standard plate was up 5% to $1,122 a ton.
NWI Business Ins and Outs
It's Just Serendipity switches to appointment-only
Karen Maravilla talks about the importance of supporting small businesses
Buy local or bye local
It’s Just Serendipity owner Karen Maravilla talks about why she’s so committed to downtown Hammond
'2020 has been cruel'
It's like "It's a Wonderful Life"
It's your heart and soul
It’s Just Serendipity owner discusses how the vintage shop is pivoting to a new business model.
Arby's opens
Opening soon
Reopening
Fundraising to stay alive
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's…