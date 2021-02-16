Steel shipments fell by 15.8% last year

Steel shipments fell more than 12% in December, the most recent month for which data was available, but steel prices continued to surge.

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.04 million tons of steel in December, which was up 4.4% from the 6.75 million tons shipped in November but down 12.1% as compared to the 8.02 million tons shipped during December 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

American steel mills, including those along the shore shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana that account for nearly half the nation's integrated steelmaking capacity, shipped 81 million tons of steel through the end of 2020, a 15.8% decline as compared to shipments of 96.1 million tons in 2019.

In December, shipments of hot rolled sheet were up 3% and galvanized sheet by 2% while cold rolled sheet was down 3%.

Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of metal actually sold to customers like automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers.

Steel prices continue to soar, especially after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in the latest round of consolidation in the industry that gives the remaining steelmakers more leverage.