Steel shipments picking up but still down 22% year-over-year in wake of coronavirus slowdown

Shipments from steel mills in the United States, where about half the integrated steelmaking capacity is concentrated in Northwest Indiana, totaled just over 6 million tons in June, a 10.3% increase from the 5.4 million tons shipped in May.

But steel shipments were down 22% year-over-year as compared to the 7.7 million tons shipped during June 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic slowdown that's afflicted the steel industry worldwide. The Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute reports shipments have fallen 14.5% to 41.2 million tons through the halfway point of 2020, as compared to 48.2 million tons shipped during the first half of last year.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry as they reflect the amount of steel sold to customers.

In June, shipments of hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip in the United States rose 33%, cold-rolled sheet by 14% and hot-rolled sheet by 12%, according to the AISI.