Steel shipments picking up but still down 22% year-over-year in wake of coronavirus slowdown

Shipments from steel mills in the United States, where about half the integrated steelmaking capacity is concentrated in Northwest Indiana, totaled just over 6 million tons in June, a 10.3% increase from the 5.4 million tons shipped in May.
But steel shipments were down 22% year-over-year as compared to the 7.7 million tons shipped during June 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic slowdown that's afflicted the steel industry worldwide. The Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute reports shipments have fallen 14.5% to 41.2 million tons through the halfway point of 2020, as compared to 48.2 million tons shipped during the first half of last year.
Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry as they reflect the amount of steel sold to customers.
In June, shipments of hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip in the United States rose 33%, cold-rolled sheet by 14% and hot-rolled sheet by 12%, according to the AISI.
Production has been picking up as steel mills in Northwest Indiana, including U.S. Steel's Gary Works and ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor. The mills along the south shore of Lake Michigan have been restarting blast furnaces that were temporarily sidelined because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic that shut down automotive plants and other key customers.
Steel prices however remain depressed because of weak demand amid the economic uncertainty the virus has wrought.
Hot-rolled bank was selling for an average of $530 a ton in the United States in late July, a 5% decrease, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Cold-rolled coil was selling for $710 a ton, down 6% while standard plate was selling for $665 a ton, down 5%.
