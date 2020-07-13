Steel shipments plummet nearly 33% in May

Steel shipments plummeted nearly 33% year-over-year in May after the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories that consume the metal made in the hulking mills along Northwest Indiana's lakeshore.
Steel mills in the United States shipped 5.4 million tons of steel in May, a 2.9% decrease from the 5.6 million tons shipped in April and a 32.9% plunge from the 8.1 million tons shipped in May of 2019, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute trade association. Northwest Indiana accounts for about half the nation's capacity of blast furnaces – the integrated production that goes into countless cars, trucks and appliances.
So far this year, U.S. steel mills have shipped 35.1 million tons of steel. That's a 13.1% drop compared to the 40.5 tons of steel shipped during the first five months of 2019.
Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the domestic steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers.
In May, shipments of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip fell by 3% as compared to April, hot rolled sheet by 4% and cold rolled sheet by 6%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Though still depressed relative to normal market conditions, the price of steel has been ticking up as more and more automotive and other plants come back online after shuttering to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus that's killed more than 130,000 Americans in a matter of months.
In June, the price of hot-rolled steel band rose 2% to $572 a ton in the United States, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled coil rose 1% to $759 a ton, while the price of standard plate rose 10% to $662 a ton.
