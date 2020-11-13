Steel shipments plunge 14.2% in September

Steel shipments plunged more than 14% year over year in September as demand for steel continued to lag during the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic steel mills shipped 6.66 million tons of steel in September, which was up 2% as compared to the 6.53 million tons shipped in August but down 14.2% year over year as compared to the 7.76 million tons shipped in September 2019, according to The American Iron and Steel Institute.

Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry as they reflect the amount of steel coil, plate and other products actually sold to customers like service centers, automakers and appliance manufacturers.

In September, shipments of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip were up 2%, while shipments of cold rolled sheet were unchanged and shipments of hot rolled sheet were down 1%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing the steel industry.

So far this year, steel mills in the United States have shopped 60.44 million tons of steel. That's down 16.7% year over year as compared to the 72.57 million tons shipped during the same period in 2019.