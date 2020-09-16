Steel shipments plunge 25.6% year-over-year

U.S. steel mills shipped a total of 6.03 million tons in July, which was up from both the previous month but down significantly from the same time last year before the pandemic dragged down the economy and demand for steel.
Steel shipments ticked up 0.2% in July, the most recent month for which data was available, as compared to the 6.02 million tons shipped out in June, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. But orders were down 25.6% as compared to the 8.1 million tons shipped in July 2019.
Shipments reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers and are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, one of Northwest Indiana's largest sectors and employers.
Thus far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 47.2 million tons of steel, which is down 16.1% as compared to the 56.3 million tons during the same seven-month period last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute trade association.
In July, shipments of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip rose 4% month over month, cold rolled sheet 2% and hot rolled sheet by 1%.
Long-depressed steel prices, just as important as volume in steel companies' profitability, have been creeping back up. The price of hot-rolled band rose 3% to $538 a ton earlier this month, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled steel ticked up 1% to $725 a ton, while standard plate was flat at $648 a ton.
