Steel shipments plunged 31.5% year-over-year in April

Steel mills in the United States saw shipments plunge by about a third in April after auto plants and other steel customers closed around the country as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns.
U.S. mills shipped 5.62 million tons of steel, which was down 27.9% as compared to the 7.8 million tons shipped in March, according to The American Iron and Steel Institute. That's down 31.5% as compared to the 8.2 million tons of metal shipped the previous April.
Through the end of April, the U.S. steel industry shipped 29.7 million tons of steel, which was down 8.1% as compared to the 32.3 million during the first four months of 2019, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute, the steel industry's largest trade association.
Shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the industry, as they reflect the amount of steel sold to paying customers.
In April, shipments of cold-rolled sheet were down 29%, hot-rolled sheet 31% and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip down 35%, the AISI reported.
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart
Steel prices, which were depressed even before the abrupt and unprecedented economic collapse, remain low.
As of June 8, hot-rolled band is selling for an average of $562 a ton, up 2% from the week prior. Cold-rolled coil is selling for $753 a ton, up 1%, while standard plate was flat at $604 a ton, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.