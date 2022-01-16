 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steel shipments rise by 16.7%
Steel shipments rise by 16.7%

Steel coil is shown at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.89 million tons of steel in November, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 16.7% increase as compared to the 6.75 million tons shipped in November 2020 and a 3.9% increase from the 8.21 million tons shipped the previous month.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

Though the end of November, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were up 20%, cold-rolled sheet 15% and hot-rolled sheet up 12%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Through the first 11 months of last year, steel mills in the United States such as those that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana shipped 86.84 million tons of steel, up 17.4% as compared to the 73.05 million tons of steel shipped in the same period in 2020.

Steel prices have been sliding after hot-rolled coil rose to more than $2,000 a ton but remain high relative to normal market conditions.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently fell 1% to $1,750 a ton, cold-rolled coil 1% to $2,261 a ton and standard plate 2% to $1,990 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Shredded scrap fell 9% to $473 a ton, heavy melting scrap 9% to $416 a ton and busheling scrap 11% to $531 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

