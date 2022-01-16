Steel shipments rise by 16.7%

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.89 million tons of steel in November, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 16.7% increase as compared to the 6.75 million tons shipped in November 2020 and a 3.9% increase from the 8.21 million tons shipped the previous month.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

Though the end of November, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were up 20%, cold-rolled sheet 15% and hot-rolled sheet up 12%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Through the first 11 months of last year, steel mills in the United States such as those that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana shipped 86.84 million tons of steel, up 17.4% as compared to the 73.05 million tons of steel shipped in the same period in 2020.