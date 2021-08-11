Steel shipments rise by 33.3%

U.S. steel mills shipped 8.03 million tons of steel in June, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 33.3% increase as compared to the 6.02 million tons shipped in May and a 0.6% increase from the 7.98 million tons shipped in June 2020.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In June, shipments of hot-dipped galvanized sheet were up 19%, cold-rolled sheet up 14% and hot-rolled sheet up 6%.

So far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 45.96 million tons of steel, up 11.5% as compared to the 41.21 million tons of steel shipped in the first six months of 2020. Automotive plants, one of the largest customers of steel, have been suffering from intermittent shutdowns because of a global semiconductor shortage and may produce as many as a few million fewer vehicles this year, industry analysts project.