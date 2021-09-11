Steel shipments rise by 37%

U.S. steel mills shipped 8.27 million tons of steel in July, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 37.2% increase as compared to the 6.03 million tons shipped in June and a 3.1% increase from the 8.03 million tons shipped in July 2020.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

Though the end of July, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were up 23%, cold-rolled sheet 17% and hot-rolled sheet up 9%.

So far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 58.24 million tons of steel, up 14.5% as compared to the 47.25 million tons of steel shipped in the first seven months of 2020. Automotive plants, one of the largest customers of steel, have been suffering from intermittent shutdowns because of a global semiconductor shortage and may produce as many as a few million fewer vehicles this year, industry analysts project.