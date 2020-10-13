Steel shipments rise in August but remain way down year-over-year

U.S. steel mills shipped a total of 6.5 million tons in August, which was up from the previous month but down significantly from the same time last year, before the pandemic dragged down the economy and gutted the demand for steel.

Steel shipments grew 8.2% in August, the most recent month for which data was available, as compared to the 6.03 million tons shipped out in July, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. But orders were down 22.9% as compared to the 8.47 million tons shipped in August 2019.

Shipments reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers and are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, one of Northwest Indiana's largest sectors and employers.

Thus far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 53.78 million tons of steel, which is down 17% as compared to the 64.8 million tons during the same eight-month period last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute trade association.

In August, shipments of cold-rolled sheet rose 16% month-over-month, cold rolled sheet 9% and hot rolled sheet by 6%.