Steel shipments rose by 16.9% last year

Steel coil is shown at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.87 million tons of steel in December, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 11.7% increase as compared to the 7.04 million tons shipped in November 2020 and a 0.3% decrease from the 7.89 million tons shipped the previous month.

Last year, steel mills in the United States, such as those that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, shipped 94.71 million tons of steel, up 16.9% as compared to the 81 million tons of steel shipped in 2020. 

Last year shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were up 18%, cold-rolled sheet 15% and hot-rolled sheet up 12%, according to American Iron and Steel Institute. 

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

Steel prices have been sliding after hot-rolled coil rose to more than $2,000 a ton but remain high relative to normal market conditions.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently fell 6% to $1,653 a ton and cold-rolled coil 10% to $2,041 a ton. Standard plate rose 1% to $2,015 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Shredded scrap fell 2% to $470 a ton, heavy melting scrap 3% to $404 a ton and busheling scrap 1% to $526 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

