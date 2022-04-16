Steel shipments rose by 7.4%

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.23 million tons of steel in February, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington, D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 7.4% increase as compared to the 6.75 million tons shipped in February 2021 and a 6.8% decrease from the 7.75 million tons shipped the previous month.

Last year, steel mills in the United States, such as those that ring the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, shipped 94.71 million tons of steel, up 16.9% as compared to the 81 million tons of steel shipped the previous year.

So far this year, steel shipments have totaled 14.99 million, a 5.9% increase over the 14.15 million shipped during the first two months of last year.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers, construction firms and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In the first two months of 2022, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip are up 3%, hot rolled sheet up 3%, and cold rolled sheet down 4%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel prices fell after hot-rolled coil rose to more than $2,000 a ton last year but remain high relative to normal market conditions and picked back up after Cleveland-Cliffs indefinitely idled a blast furnace at Indiana Harbor, reducing capacity.

In the United States, the price of hot-rolled band recently rose 6% to $1,567 a ton and cold-rolled coil 2% to $2,047 a ton, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. Standard plate fell 2% to $2,117 a ton. Shredded scrap remained flat at $591 a ton, heavy melting scrap fell 4% to $507 a ton and busheling scrap rose 11% to $760 a ton, reducing steelmakers' input costs.

