Steel shipments shot up by 18% in March

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.95 million tons of steel in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's an 18% increase as compared to the 6.73 million tons shipped in February and a 1.9% increase from the 7.8 million tons shipped in March 2020.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

In March, shipments of hot-rolled sheet were up 18%, cold-rolled sheet up 17% and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip up 16%.

So far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 22.1 million tons of steel, down 8.3% as compared to the 24.1 million tons of steel shipped in the first three months of 2020. Automotive plants, one of the largest customers of steel, have been suffering from intermittent shutdowns because of a global semiconductor shortage and may produce as many as one million fewer vehicles this year, industry analysts project.