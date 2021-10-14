Steel shipments surged by 28.7% in August

U.S. steel mills shipped 8.4 million tons of steel in August, the most recent month for which data is available, according to Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute.

That's a 28.7% increase as compared to the 6.03 million tons shipped in August 2020 and a 1.5% increase as compared to the 8.27 million tons shipped in July.

Steel shipments are a key metric of the financial health of the steel industry, as they reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers, such as automakers, appliance manufacturers and service centers that process the steel for a wide variety of end uses.

Though the end of August, shipments of corrosion-resistant sheet and strip were up 23%, cold-rolled sheet 17% and hot-rolled sheet up 11%.

So far this year, steel mills in the United States have shipped 62.65 million tons of steel, up 16.5% as compared to the 53.45 million tons of steel shipped in the first eight months of 2020. Automotive plants, one of the largest customers of steel, have been suffering from intermittent shutdowns because of a global semiconductor shortage and may produce as many as a few million fewer vehicles this year, industry analysts project.