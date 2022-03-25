 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steel stock prices soaring to highest level since 2013

U.S. Steel to blow up long-abandoned stacks at Gary Works

U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill is shown. Steel company stock prices have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 Joseph S. Pete

The stock prices of American steelmakers, including Northwest Indiana's largest steelmakers, have been soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine, reaching their highest level in nearly a decade.

Russia's war is expected to hobble the country's steel exports as the world swiftly responded with a flurry of economic sanctions. The World Steel Association estimated Russia made 76 million tons of steel last year, a 6% year-over-year increase.

Russia is the world's fifth-biggest steel-producing country, trailing only China, India, Japan and the United States. 

Steel exports from Russia almost immediately halted after the attack on Ukraine at a time when steel demand in North America is growing.

Investors have become bullish in the stock of U.S. steelmakers as Russia being sidelined from the world market is likely to restrict supply and drive up prices. Some industry analysts forecast hot-rolled steel prices could again exceed $1,500 a ton.

U.S. Steel stock rose from $23.37 a share on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, to more than $38 a share during trading Friday.

Cleveland-Cliffs' stock rose from $18.74 a share on Feb. 23 to more than $32 a share during trading Friday. It reached a nine-year high of $32.67 on Thursday.

“Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across the steel markets," JP Morgan analyst Michael Glick said in a note. “If we don’t see a resumption in Black Sea exports in the coming quarters, which is our base case, it’s hard to see what is going to supply that demand."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

