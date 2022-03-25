Steel stock prices soaring to highest level since 2013

The stock prices of American steelmakers, including Northwest Indiana's largest steelmakers, have been soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine, reaching their highest level in nearly a decade.

Russia's war is expected to hobble the country's steel exports as the world swiftly responded with a flurry of economic sanctions. The World Steel Association estimated Russia made 76 million tons of steel last year, a 6% year-over-year increase.

Russia is the world's fifth-biggest steel-producing country, trailing only China, India, Japan and the United States.

Steel exports from Russia almost immediately halted after the attack on Ukraine at a time when steel demand in North America is growing.

Investors have become bullish in the stock of U.S. steelmakers as Russia being sidelined from the world market is likely to restrict supply and drive up prices. Some industry analysts forecast hot-rolled steel prices could again exceed $1,500 a ton.

U.S. Steel stock rose from $23.37 a share on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, to more than $38 a share during trading Friday.

Cleveland-Cliffs' stock rose from $18.74 a share on Feb. 23 to more than $32 a share during trading Friday. It reached a nine-year high of $32.67 on Thursday.

“Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across the steel markets," JP Morgan analyst Michael Glick said in a note. “If we don’t see a resumption in Black Sea exports in the coming quarters, which is our base case, it’s hard to see what is going to supply that demand."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.