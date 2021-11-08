Steel stocks soar amid bullish optimism over long-awaited infrastructure bill

Steel stocks shot up after the long-awaited passage of the infrastructure bill the United Steelworkers union and steelmakers have lobbied extensively for, including at rallies in Northwest Indiana.

Cleveland-Cliffs' stock traded at a low of $22.16 per share Friday and shot up to a high of $23.97 a share after the $1.2 trillion investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure passed. U.S. Steel stock leaped from a low of $26 per share Friday to a high of $27.73.

“Passage of the infrastructure bill is a major advance for the long-term vitality of the U.S. economy. With President Biden’s expected signing, the men and women of America will soon be deploying their grit and ingenuity to a no regrets rebuilding of America as the world leader. There’s no doubt that American industry and people will leverage our capabilities to sustainably produce the results we all seek,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “We are pleased to contribute to this opportunity to do great things together.”

The infrastructure bill is expected to drive demand for steel, including the metal forged at the big integrated mills that line the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.