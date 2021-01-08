Steel stocks soaring as investors expect a long-awaited infrastructure bill

Steel stocks have soared to the highest level in years upon investors' belief a long-awaited infrastructure bill is more likely to be passed after the Georgia special election and after an analyst gave U.S. Steel a double upgrade Friday.
U.S. Steel's stock, which had previously been trading at around $17 a share, shot up 17.6% to $21.67 a share on Wednesday, the highest market price since March of 2019. The top Exchange-Traded Fund for the U.S. steel industry rose more than 5% to the highest level since May of 2018 on broad-based gains for Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, Nucor and other major steelmakers.
The steel industry has long been lobbying for an infrastructure bill that would increase demand for steel for bridges, highway railing and other construction projects.
"Construction is a critical consumer of steel for both hot-rolled coil and rebar, and the market reset of inflation expectations higher is likely to drive fund flows into hard assets such as metals and steel equities, given historical hedge for inflation," Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth said in a note.
U.S. Steel stock again shot up Friday to a high of $23.10 a share after Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Terry upgraded U.S. Steel stock from sell to buy, saying the "stars were aligned" for the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker that's one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers.
He cited rising hot-rolled steel coil prices, which have jumped to between $960 a ton to $990 a ton. Steel prices have been on the upswing as the economy has recovered from the coronavirus and especially after Cleveland-Cliffs bought out ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion in the latest wave of consolidation.
Cleveland-Cliffs' stock reached a 52-week high after jumping 11.8% on Wednesday. It was trading at more than $18 a share Friday.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.