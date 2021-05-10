Steelmaker, Mrvan call for infrastructure plan, trade protections and Buy America policies

Mrvan said the Congressional Steel Caucus he co-chairs wrote a letter urging the Biden administration to leave the Section 232 tariffs in place. It also has been lobbying for more Buy America protections to "ensure a level playing field on the global market."

"We want to protect the American steel industry and invest in America," he said. "This is an opportunity to provide reinvestment in aging infrastructure and to bring industry and private businesses along to work on it. We're focusing the next couple of months on getting a successful infrastructure bill passed to support private businesses, invest and create jobs."

Cleveland-Cliffs already has hired more than 700 people at the former ArcelorMittal USA plants it acquired, and may hire more to keep up with demand if the infrastructure plan passes, Goncalves said.

"It means jobs," Mrvan said. "It means American steel will go into ports, bridges and waterways... We're getting through a pandemic and economic crisis and investments in infrastructure would let companies like Cleveland-Cliffs expand and increase their own investments."

Goncalves said Cleveland-Cliffs hopes to be aggressive about investing to make its steel mills modern and to maximize its return on investment.