Steelmakers float carbon border duties on imported steel amid 'global decabonization race'

Steelmakers are touting the idea of carbon duties on foreign steel imports, making the case that domestically produced steel has a smaller carbon footprint.

Commercial Metals Co. Executive Vice President Tracy Porter pitched a new tariff at a Congressional Steel Caucus hearing in Washington, D.C. last week that could be imposed on steel imports.

"There is increasing talk about carbon border adjustment; we must not penalize American steelmakers and other manufacturers for their superior lower carbon manufacturing processes and environmental stewardship," he said. "Congress should seriously consider some type of carbon border adjustment, which ensures producers of dirty foreign steel pay a premium to have the privilege to sell into our markets."

Such duties should only apply to imports from countries with more lax environmental regulations, Porter said.

"We should not tax our domestic producers. Burdensome regulations are already doing that. Instead, we should level the playing field so that American companies are not at a competitive disadvantage. This can be done without imposing a domestic carbon tax," he said. "Instead, we should set targets that account for the degree to which foreign steel emissions intensity exceeds that of American-made steel."

Steel made in the United States generally releases fewer carbon emissions due in part to all the minimills that recycle scrap, Nucor Executive Vice President Al Behr said.

"As customers look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their supply chains, the low-emission steel produced by the U.S. industry gives us a competitive advantage," Behr said. "By pioneering the use of recycling to make new steel, Nucor has led the way as one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world. Our GHG intensity is less than one-quarter of the global average and one-fifth of the average blast furnace producer. This puts us 20 years ahead of the Paris Agreement’s most aggressive benchmark for the global steel sector. And even though we’re one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world, we are actively investing to reduce our carbon footprint even further."

The domestic steel industry has been working to lower its carbon footprint, such as with U.S. Steel's investment in a new mini-mill in Arkansas, U.S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer Rich Fruehauf said.

"As the United States transitions to lower carbon emissions steelmaking, we need to develop iron production facilities to ensure we’re sourcing American iron to make American steel. We should not, and do not need to, source pig iron or other iron products from Russia," he said. "In fact, we urge the president to utilize his new authority to adjust tariff rates on Russian imports by levying at least a 25% tariff on Russian pig iron and similar products."

U.S. Steel aims to reduce to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But it may need help to get there, Fruehauf said.

"We are in a global race to decarbonize steelmaking," he said. "Developing and deploying needed technologies requires collaboration, yet it's also a matter of competitiveness. In Canada and in Europe, governments are quickly stepping forward to support and fund the multi-billion dollar leap needed to advance and achieve steel decarbonization in their countries. The U.S. begins the race ahead. The American industry has the lowest C02 emissions per ton of steel produced among the seven largest producing countries."

More investment is needed in new technology, he said.

"We must accelerate as other countries fully commit to investing in 100% green steel production," he said. "As just one example, the hydrogen hub initiative enacted in the bipartisan infrastructure law can provide critical support for decarbonizing our economy and industry. In southwest Pennsylvania, U. S. Steel is actively exploring ways like-minded organizations can work together to advance that region as a hydrogen hub and national leader in decarbonization."