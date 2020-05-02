Steelmakers warn state of more than 3,780 potential layoffs in Gary, Portage, New Carlisle

Northwest Indiana's major steelmakers warned the state government of more than 3,780 potential layoffs in Gary, Portage and New Carlisle.
ArcelorMittal sent a Workers Adjustment and Training Notification to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development saying it had laid off 18 workers at its I/N Tek plant in New Carlisle, a finishing facility that processes steel shipped in daily by train from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in East Chicago.
I/N Tek and I/N Kote President Allen Waitkins wrote in a letter to the state that the temporary unpaid layoffs were the result of the coronvirus, which has caused the closure of many customers' plants, especially in the automotive and energy industries.
ArcelorMittal previously warned the state it was temporarily laying off 944 steelworkers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County, bringing the total of officially announced layoffs thus far in Northern Indiana to 962.
U.S. Steel, which announced up to 6,500 layoffs nationwide after posting a $391 million first-quarter loss Thursday, detailed the potential Northwest Indiana job losses in two WARNs it filed with the state.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said it could temporarily lay off up to 3,765 workers at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage starting Sunday.
U.S. Steel Senior Director of Employee Relations James Van Buren wrote in a letter to the state there would be "employment losses resulting from indefinite operational adjustments" at the steel mills "due to the sudden, dramatic and unexpected decline in business conditions resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which was both out of the company's control and not relatively foreseeable."
Van Buren wrote the employment losses would take place in every department and continue periodically while the business conditions last.
U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said the company only expected to lay off up to 2,700 workers nationwide, including only a few hundred at most at Gary Works and Midwest Plant.
