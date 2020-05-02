Steelmakers warn state of more than 3,780 potential layoffs in Gary, Portage, New Carlisle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana's major steelmakers warned the state government of more than 3,780 potential layoffs in Gary, Portage and New Carlisle.

ArcelorMittal sent a Workers Adjustment and Training Notification to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development saying it had laid off 18 workers at its I/N Tek plant in New Carlisle, a finishing facility that processes steel shipped in daily by train from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in East Chicago.

I/N Tek and I/N Kote President Allen Waitkins wrote in a letter to the state that the temporary unpaid layoffs were the result of the coronvirus, which has caused the closure of many customers' plants, especially in the automotive and energy industries.

ArcelorMittal previously warned the state it was temporarily laying off 944 steelworkers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County, bringing the total of officially announced layoffs thus far in Northern Indiana to 962.

U.S. Steel, which announced up to 6,500 layoffs nationwide after posting a $391 million first-quarter loss Thursday, detailed the potential Northwest Indiana job losses in two WARNs it filed with the state.