Steeltown Records founder who discovered Michael Jackson and Jackson 5 dead at 81

Gordon Keith, the founder of Steeltown Records in Gary who discovered the Jackson 5 and pop superstar Michael Jackson, died Tuesday at age 81.

The record producer, who started the label Steeltown Records in 1966, was the first person to sign a record deal with the Jackson 5 and release its records.

"Gordon regularly attended our meetings and devoted so much of his time and energy to improving the lives of the citizens in our community, especially children," Cassandra Cannon with the United Urban Network posted on social media. "He was more than the man who discovered Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5, he was a vital part of the Northwest Indiana and Chicago music scenes and a historian, always willing to lend an ear or tell a story about all of the musicians and cultural icons he came up with."

Keith, who's been featured in international media coverage from outlets like CNN and the Daily Telegraph, long remained involved in the community in the Steel City, Cannon said.

"We could never have done our 'Christmas for the Children: A Tribute To Michael Jackson' show without him," Cannon said. "I will always remember just how happy those kids were to perform for him and shake the hand of the man who had discovered their idol."