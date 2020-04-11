Steelworker at Gary Works dies of coronavirus

U.S. Steel has maintained stay-at-home orders do not apply to its steel mills, which it argues are essential businesses that support a variety of other industries. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb specifically exempted all manufacturing plants as essential businesses in his stay-at-home order.

Though deemed essential, U.S. Steel has seen a significant drop in business at its mills as the deadly virus that has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide roils the economy. U.S. Steel idled blast furnaces #4 and #8 at Gary Works because of the sharp drop in orders, especially at a time when the coronvirus has closed many auto plants around the country.

Gary Works, which employs around 3,800 workers along a 7-mile stretch of the Lake Michigan lakefront in downtown Gary, has been taking precautions to protect workers from the coronavirus such as sanitizing work areas, restricting the mill to outside visitors, encouraging social distancing and banning meetings and training in groups for the time being.