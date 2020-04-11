Steelworker at Gary Works dies of coronavirus

GARY — A steelworker at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill, which has remained open as essential industry during the pandemic, died after contracting coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, on Friday, U.S. Steel had our first employee die from COVID-19," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said. "The deceased was employed at our Gary Works. Our heartfelt condolences go out to family, friends and co-workers."
The identity of the steelworker was not immediately available, and United Steelworkers union leaders did not immediately respond to messages.
While much of the world is staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of steelworkers continue to report to work daily at the steel mills along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana. Steelworkers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gary Works, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor thus far.
"We continue to use the precautionary measures at all of our facilities," Cox said last week. "There is not a significant number of cases in any one location."
Cox declined to say how many workers at U.S. Steel have been infected.
"Our experiences are consistent with what is being seen in the general population," she said.
Workers also tested positive for coronavirus at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond, but those facilities have since closed.
U.S. Steel has maintained stay-at-home orders do not apply to its steel mills, which it argues are essential businesses that support a variety of other industries. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb specifically exempted all manufacturing plants as essential businesses in his stay-at-home order.
Though deemed essential, U.S. Steel has seen a significant drop in business at its mills as the deadly virus that has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide roils the economy. U.S. Steel idled blast furnaces #4 and #8 at Gary Works because of the sharp drop in orders, especially at a time when the coronvirus has closed many auto plants around the country.
Gary Works, which employs around 3,800 workers along a 7-mile stretch of the Lake Michigan lakefront in downtown Gary, has been taking precautions to protect workers from the coronavirus such as sanitizing work areas, restricting the mill to outside visitors, encouraging social distancing and banning meetings and training in groups for the time being.
