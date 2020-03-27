You are the owner of this article.
Steelworker at Gary Works tests positive for coronavirus
Steelworker at Gary Works tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Gary Works tested positive for coronavirus and is no longer at work.

"The employee is in self-quarantine and under doctors’ care," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said. "Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, U.S. Steel has informed fellow employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, and out of an abundance of caution, one employee has been asked to self-quarantine due to close contact with their colleagues."

U.S. Steel to idle Gary Works blast furnace indefinitely, slash capital spending in COVID-19 response

The steel mill along the Lake Michigan shoreline in downtown Gary, which employs thousands of steelworkers, has been sanitizing the employees' workspace.

"Areas where the affected employee worked were cleaned and disinfected and fellow employees were reminded to monitor their health," Cox said. "We wish our colleague a full and quick recovery."

Other Region workplaces, including Lear Corp. in Hammond and Garber Chevrolet Highland, shut down for deep cleans after workers there tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected more than 590,000 people and killed more than 27,000 worldwide.

U.S. Steel has maintained that stay-at-home orders do not apply to its steel mills, which it argues are essential businesses that support a variety of other industries.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI



Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

