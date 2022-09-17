 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steelworker dies after incident at Northwest Indiana steel mill

  Updated
Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor in East Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

EAST CHICAGO — A steelworker has died after an accident at an East Chicago steel mill.

The fatal accident took place at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor, United Steelworkers Union District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. It occurred on the west side of the mill that was formerly run by LTV, Jones and Laughlin Steel, Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, Mark Manufacturing Co. and other owners.

The unidentified victim was a USW member who belonged to USW Local 1011, Millsap said.

The 44-year-old Schererville resident died in a Chicago hospital Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one else was injured in the accident.

"It is still being investigated," Millsap said.

The accident took place Thursday, Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs confirms that a serious accident occurred at its Indiana Harbor facility while a worker was conducting a routine task at the operation’s ladle maintenance area," she said. "The employee died as a result of injuries sustained during a routine repair activity. Due to standard privacy protocols, we are not at liberty to disclose the name of the employee or any further personal details."

The steelmaker, which employs thousands of steelworkers along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, expressed its condolences for the loss.

"Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time," Persico said.

Though safer than in previous generations, steel mills remain dangerous places to work with many inherent hazards like heavy machinery, high catwalks, molten metal, soaring temperatures and steel coil that can weigh several tons.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration estimates that steel mills had 7.3 recordable illnesses or injuries per 100 full-time employee hours in 2020, making it one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.

