Steelworker dies on the job at Gary Works
U.S. Steel Gary Works is seen from the air.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

A steelworker died while on the job at the Gary Works steel mill over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency.

Troy Allen, a 45-year-old Portage resident, was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m. Saturday at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after suffering the medical emergency while working at the steel mill at 1 N. Broadway in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. The official cause and manner of death were pending.

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said there was no industrial accident or any issue with workplace safety.

U.S. Steel's in-house fire and EMS department rushed Allen to the nearby hospital in downtown Gary. The Lake County Coroner's Office was summoned there at about 11:20 p.m.

Allen had been a longtime steelworker at the mill. The company extended its condolences.

"On Dec. 12 a U. S. Steel Gary Works employee experienced a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "This event was not work-related. The employee passed at the hospital shortly after being transported. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and colleagues. We have reminded our employees of the availability of our Employee Assistance Program should they need its resources."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

