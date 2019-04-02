Steelworker fatally injured at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor

EAST CHICAGO — A steelworker was killed in a fatal train accident at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill Tuesday morning.
"We are saddened to confirm there was a fatality at the Indiana Harbor’s No. 7 blast furnace raw materials yard today," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford said. "A railroad operator was fatally injured when the engine he was operating struck a railcar on an adjacent track."
ArcelorMittal, the United Steelworkers unions and "outside agencies" are conducting an investigation into what happened.
The company said it will try to take steps to prevent such accidents from recurring in the future.
"ArcelorMittal strives to ensure every employee and contractor returns home from work safely," Holdford said. "We are deeply troubled by today’s incident and will make every effort to understand the cause and prevent reoccurrence. The ArcelorMittal family extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague."
The death is the first at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill since 2017.
In March 2017, Willie Batteast was the first USW Local 1010 member to die on the job in seven years after succumbing to injuries he suffered in a crane accident. In December of that year, Alfredo Cadena died in a buggy accident at the No. 3 Continuous Annealing Line.