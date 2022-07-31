Steelworker taken to Chicago hospital after serious injury at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

A steelworker was seriously injured and taken to the hospital Thursday after an industrial accident at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor mill in East Chicago.

The steelworker was pinned under a steel coil on a man-made peninsula in Lake Michigan and was then airlifted to the intensive care unit at the University of Chicago Medicine hospital in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

"Cleveland-Cliffs confirms that an accident involving one employee occurred on Thursday afternoon at its Indiana Harbor facility which resulted in the employee being transported to the hospital," Cleveland-Cliffs spokesperson Patricia Persico said. "Due to standard privacy protocols, we are not at liberty to disclose the name of the employee or any further personal details."

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the industrial accident was being investigated. Fellow union workers strove to free the recent high school graduate who was hurt at the mill.

"A coil rolled on the lower part of his body below the waist," Millsap said. "He was taken to the University of Chicago. He is in stable condition. He has a broken femur."

Though not as deadly as they once were, steel mills remain dangerous places to work with many inherent hazards like heavy machinery, rumbling trucks, barreling trains, molten metal, raging temperatures, high catwalks and steel coil that's weighed by the ton. The Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration estimates steel mills had 7.3 recordable illnesses or injuries per 100 qualifying hours in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available, making it one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.