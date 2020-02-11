Steelworkers Pilgrimage Cycling Tour to peddle past Region's steel mills, more

A bike tour will pass by the bygone steel mills of Southeast Chicago and those still forging metal in the heat of blast furnaces along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.

The Steelworkers Pilgrimage Cycling Tour will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2.

"Join Biketropolis on a full, immersive cycling tour and learn about and explore the life of steelworkers of the past around the Southeast Chicago area, with audio narratives provided by historian and author Rod Sellers, preservationist Paul Myers and local South Chicago artist Roman Villarreal," organizer Tom Limon said. "First, ride south to Steelworkers Park to explore the Ore Wall archaeological ruins of the U.S. Steel South Works and artifacts of the Acme Coke Plant."

Cyclists also will see the tomb of Andreas von Zirngibl, who helped defeat Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo, and the James P. Fitzgibbons Historical Museum in Calumet Park on Chicago's South Side.