Steelworkers Pilgrimage Cycling Tour to peddle past Region's steel mills, more

A bike tour will pass by the bygone steel mills of Southeast Chicago and those still forging metal in the heat of blast furnaces along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.
The Steelworkers Pilgrimage Cycling Tour will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2.
"Join Biketropolis on a full, immersive cycling tour and learn about and explore the life of steelworkers of the past around the Southeast Chicago area, with audio narratives provided by historian and author Rod Sellers, preservationist Paul Myers and local South Chicago artist Roman Villarreal," organizer Tom Limon said. "First, ride south to Steelworkers Park to explore the Ore Wall archaeological ruins of the U.S. Steel South Works and artifacts of the Acme Coke Plant."
Cyclists also will see the tomb of Andreas von Zirngibl, who helped defeat Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo, and the James P. Fitzgibbons Historical Museum in Calumet Park on Chicago's South Side.
"The next stop is the Illinois-Indiana state line obelisk, one of the oldest monuments in Chicago, located near the entrance of the preserved facade of the State Line power plant," Limon said. "On the next leg of the tour, you'll bike through Wolf Lake Memorial Park and witness the contrasting landscapes of industrialism and nature, then head down to the Marktown Historic District — once a master-planned steelworkers' factory town established in 1917.
"On the return trip, visit the Republic Steel Sculpture and Memorial Day Massacre site and the commemorative plaque honoring those who lost their lives during the struggle for steelworkers' rights. Throughout this tour, you'll find sculptures and monuments, along with several industrial bridges that were and still are instrumental arteries."
The tour will pass by the steel mills in East Chicago, the nearby Marktown Historic District and Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond.
The bike tours start at The Spoke & Bird at 205 E. 18th St. in Chicago's South Loop and go for about 40 miles round-trip at a speed of 10 mph to 12 mph. They will stop for lunch at the Comfort Roast Coffee House and Cafe at 1423 119th St. in Whiting.
Cyclists should bring a bike, bike lock, water, camera, cash for food, a patch kit, snacks and binoculars.
Tickets cost $35.
To register, visit steelworkerspilgrimage.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.biketropolis.com.