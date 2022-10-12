Steelworkers ratify new contract with Cleveland-Cliffs that secures 20% pay hike

United Steelworkers members have ratified a new contract with Cleveland-Cliffs that the union is calling historic.

USW International Vice President David McCall, who helmed the negotiations, said that union workers secured major wage and benefit improvements through their solidarity, including a 20% base pay increase over four years.

“Throughout the pandemic and every other challenge that faces the industry, steelworkers perform the work essential to keep our plants running safely and productively,” McCall said. “Thanks to the solidarity of USW members, activists and local union leaders, our work will be safer and pay more without sacrificing the security of our jobs.”

The new four-year contract covers 12,000 steelworkers at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs Steel mills and mines in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Minnesota. It includes Cleveland-Cliffs' local operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverside and New Carlisle.

The deal will improve benefits for active workers and retirees, increase pensions, add an additional holiday, strengthen parental leave, improve vacation provisions and add more time off for victims of domestic violence.

“Our negotiating committee is proud that we won a fair contract that improves the standard of living for thousands of USW members and their families now and in the future,” said International President Tom Conway. “Cliffs’ commitment to lead the steel industry and partner with the USW includes a plan to invest $4 billion in its USW facilities during the contract term that will improve production, create sustainable jobs for future generations of Steelworkers and ensure success for the company.”

Cleveland-Cliffs said the deal has a retroactive starting date of Sept. 1. It will run through September of 2026.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is a people-oriented company. These labor agreements, covering more than half of our entire workforce, support that statement," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Our workforce has made these past two years possible, including navigating a monumental transformation and growth, overcoming the challenges of a pandemic, and adapting to an ever-changing business climate. Going forward, we will continue to promote our employees’ well-being as the basis of our success, for the benefit of our clients and our long-term shareholders.”