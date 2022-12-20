Steelworkers ratify new contract with US Steel that raises pay, improves benefits

United Steelworkers union members have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new four-year contract with U.S. Steel that boosts pay and improves benefits.

The two sides overcame an impasse that began after the last contract expired in the fall. Steelworkers started staging rallies around the country, including outside Avalon Manor in Hobart when U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt visited to give a speech.

USW International President Thomas Conway said union members stood together, stood strong and got a fair agreement.

“We fought back against the company’s schemes to weaken our contract and change our benefits,” Conway said. “As a result, our members have won major economic and contract language improvements that will improve the standard of living of USW members and their families.”

The new deal covers 11,000 members at 13 unions across the United States, including Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.

Workers got 5% annual wage increases for four years, or a compounded increase of 21.55%. The deal also includes $4,000 bonuses, an additional holiday, new parental leave, improved vacation, stronger retirement benefits and improvements to healthcare with no premiums.

“We are pleased to have reached these agreements with our USW-represented employees,” Burritt said. “The new agreements balance the needs of our employees, customers, stockholders and other stakeholders. We will continue to work together in implementing our 'Best for All' strategy and transforming the future of steel through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, operational excellence and the communities in which we operate.”

USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap chaired the negotiation. He said both active and retired steelworkers will see benefits from the deal.

“With the new contract ratified, union members will be safer at work and our jobs and benefits more secure than they have been in the past,” Millsap said. “Our continued solidarity will ensure that we keep the tradition of steelmaking alive in our communities for another generation of steelworkers.”

The contract is retroactive to Sept. 1 and will run through Sept. 1, 2026.

“Our nation’s defense and ongoing critical infrastructure projects need a robust domestic steel industry with highly skilled and experienced workers prepared to respond to changes in the market,” said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo, who also served as negotiating committee secretary. “We steelworkers look forward to the future and the challenges ahead with confidence that we will achieve our goals together."