Stock + Field, formerly Big R, closing all stores, including in Michigan City

Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, filed for bankruptcy and is closing all its stores, including its Michigan City location.

The Minnesota-based farm, home and outdoor retailer has 25 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, including at 4301 Franklin St. in Lake Park Plaza in Michigan City. It had eight stores across Indiana.

"After more than 55 years, Stock + Field is closing its doors at all 25 locations," Chairman and CEO Matthew F. Whebbe wrote in a letter to customers. "There have been many challenges in 2020, and Stock + Field is not immune to them."

Founded as Big R Stores in Watseka, Illinois, in 1964, the department store chain caters to "rural lifestyle enthusiasts." It sells clothing, boots, tools, outdoor sporting goods, lawn and garden supplies and other items for home, farm and ranch.

Stock + Field is going out with a liquidation sale. It's not known how long the stores will stay open while the remaining inventory is sold off.

"S + F will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks," Whebbe said. "Even (and especially) in a pandemic, we believe the customer should be able to get some wins."