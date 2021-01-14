 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stock + Field, formerly Big R, closing all stores, including in Michigan City
alert urgent

Stock + Field, formerly Big R, closing all stores, including in Michigan City

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock + Field closing all stores, including in Michigan City

Stock + Field is closing all its stores after filing for bankruptcy.

 Provided

Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, filed for bankruptcy and is closing all its stores, including its Michigan City location.

The Minnesota-based farm, home and outdoor retailer has 25 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, including at 4301 Franklin St. in Lake Park Plaza in Michigan City. It had eight stores across Indiana.

"After more than 55 years, Stock + Field is closing its doors at all 25 locations," Chairman and CEO Matthew F. Whebbe wrote in a letter to customers. "There have been many challenges in 2020, and Stock + Field is not immune to them."

WATCH NOW: Macy's closing 45 more stores, including at Water Tower Place and College Mall in Bloomington

Founded as Big R Stores in Watseka, Illinois, in 1964, the department store chain caters to "rural lifestyle enthusiasts." It sells clothing, boots, tools, outdoor sporting goods, lawn and garden supplies and other items for home, farm and ranch.

Stock + Field is going out with a liquidation sale. It's not known how long the stores will stay open while the remaining inventory is sold off.

"S + F will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks," Whebbe said. "Even (and especially) in a pandemic, we believe the customer should be able to get some wins."

While the company is shuttering all its brick-and-mortar locations for now, it hopes to eventually make a comeback in the physical retail space after going through the bankruptcy process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Minnesota.

"We'd like to thank our fantastic employees, our loyal customers, and especially the rural communities we've partnered with for so many years," Whebbe said. "We hope to reopen stores at some point in the future, but for now, please come in, say hello to your favorite employee, and enjoy the ridiculously low prices. They won't last for long."

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts