Stock + Field, formerly Big R, now known as R.P. Home & Harvest

Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, has been rebranded as R.P. Home & Harvest after it was bought out of bankruptcy by R.P. Lumber Co. Inc.
The chain operates a big-box store at 4301 Franklin St. in Lake Park Plaza in Michigan City.
The Michigan City store closed, along with Stock + Field's 24 other stores in the Midwest, when the 55-year-old Minnesota-based farm, home and outdoor retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. But after a complete liquidation, R.P. Lumber Co. Inc. stepped in, saying it would keep the stores operating because it knew "the importance of the products and jobs these stores provide the communities they serve."
R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. rebranded all 22 Stock + Field stores it acquired, including the Michigan City location. It's now working on a "complete interior, exterior, and online rebranding" that's expected to take about a month.
“These stores have a decades-long tradition as being a part of the fabric of the community, and our intentions remain steadfast,” said Jason Plummer, vice president of R.P. Lumber and president of R.P. Home & Harvest. “We want R.P. Home & Harvest to be an extension of the culture of service we’ve cultivated at R.P. Lumber over the years."
The company said it rehired the Stock + Field employees.
"Taking these empty stores that had just gone through some very rough times and then, in this economic environment, hiring nearly 1,000 great team members and refilling the shelves in such a short period of time was a monumental task and it could not have happened without great employees and great vendor partners," he said. "We sincerely thank them and look forward to what the future brings as we all move forward together."
R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned retailer based in Edwardsville, Illinois. It operates 74 full-service hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa.
It was founded in Stauton, Ill. in 1977 by Chairman and CEO Robert L. Plummer.
“We primarily serve small and medium-size communities,” Robert Plummer said. “Retailers like us can often be one of the top employers and sales tax generators in the area. We saw an opportunity to breathe life into these economies and keep good, hardworking people employed."
Founded as Big R Stores in 1984 in rural Illinois, R.P. Home & Harvest sells clothing, tools and outdoor sporting goods. The new ownership has been soliciting customer feedback through its recent "It's Your Store" campaign to ensure they stay elevated in the marketplace.
“Our customers played a key role in renaming our stores,” said Robert Plummer, “We received over 2,500 suggestions via our website and social media pages and took each one into consideration. We now hope to pick up where Big R left off and will continue to earn the respect of our customers through good old-fashioned hard work and customer service.”
The company is looking to grow the new brand.
“This is our passion.," Jason Plummer said. "Providing jobs, opportunity, and a best-in-class shopping experience in small town USA. Our goal is to bring value and great service to our customers and make sure they have what they need at home, at work, or on the farm."
For more information, visit www.homeandharvest.com or call (219) 879-8317.