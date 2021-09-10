Stock + Field, formerly Big R, now known as R.P. Home & Harvest

"Taking these empty stores that had just gone through some very rough times and then, in this economic environment, hiring nearly 1,000 great team members and refilling the shelves in such a short period of time was a monumental task and it could not have happened without great employees and great vendor partners," he said. "We sincerely thank them and look forward to what the future brings as we all move forward together."

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned retailer based in Edwardsville, Illinois. It operates 74 full-service hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa.

It was founded in Stauton, Ill. in 1977 by Chairman and CEO Robert L. Plummer.

“We primarily serve small and medium-size communities,” Robert Plummer said. “Retailers like us can often be one of the top employers and sales tax generators in the area. We saw an opportunity to breathe life into these economies and keep good, hardworking people employed."

Founded as Big R Stores in 1984 in rural Illinois, R.P. Home & Harvest sells clothing, tools and outdoor sporting goods. The new ownership has been soliciting customer feedback through its recent "It's Your Store" campaign to ensure they stay elevated in the marketplace.