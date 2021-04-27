 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stock + Field, formerly Big R, reopening Michigan City store after new owner took over
urgent

Stock + Field, formerly Big R, reopening Michigan City store after new owner took over

Stock + Field, formerly Big R, reopening Michigan City store after new owner took over

Stock + Field is under new ownership and will reopen its store in Michigan City.

 Provided

Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, has been bought out of bankruptcy by R.P. Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co. Inc.

The new owner aspires to keep all the Stock + Field stores open after they were slated for liquidation. The store at 4301 Franklin St. in Lake Park Plaza in Michigan City is slated to reopen under new ownership by mid-May, an employee said.

The Michigan City location closed earlier this year along with Stock + Field's 24 other stores in the Midwest after the Minnesota-based farm, home and outdoor retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The company had been in business for more than 55 years and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for its insolvency.

R.P. Lumber Co. Inc. swooped in the save the Stock + Field stores, saying the closures "would leave a difficult hole to fill in each of their local communities."

“Our focus right now is on keeping Stock + Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades,” said R.P. Lumber Co. CEO Robert L. Plummer. “The Stock + Field teams at each store are personally connected to their customers and their communities, and we see tremendous value in maintaining and strengthening those bonds. Many great R.P. Lumber team members have worked and continue working hard every day to build a strong reputation in the communities where we operate. We intend to bring the same culture and community mindset to Stock + Field.”

Plummer founded the family-owned lumber retailer in Illinois in 1977. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, it operates 72 full-service hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa.

It plans to keep the newly acquired stores open under the Stock + Field brand name.

The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Phillips. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

Founded as Big R Stores in Watseka, Illinois, in 1964, Stock + Field sells clothing, tools, outdoor sporting goods and other products for home, farm and ranch. Based mostly in small towns and rural areas, it specifically caters to "rural lifestyle enthusiasts."

"These stores have a decades-long tradition as part of the fabric of the community,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Acquisition Corp. “We love the farm and ranch space, but perhaps even more importantly, we saw this as an opportunity to invest in rural America, contribute to the growth of these great communities, and help keep many good, hardworking people employed."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake, LaPorte counties suffer from highest unemployment in state of Indiana

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts