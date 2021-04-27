Stock + Field, formerly Big R, reopening Michigan City store after new owner took over

Stock + Field, formerly known as Big R, has been bought out of bankruptcy by R.P. Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co. Inc.

The new owner aspires to keep all the Stock + Field stores open after they were slated for liquidation. The store at 4301 Franklin St. in Lake Park Plaza in Michigan City is slated to reopen under new ownership by mid-May, an employee said.

The Michigan City location closed earlier this year along with Stock + Field's 24 other stores in the Midwest after the Minnesota-based farm, home and outdoor retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The company had been in business for more than 55 years and blamed the coronavirus pandemic for its insolvency.

R.P. Lumber Co. Inc. swooped in the save the Stock + Field stores, saying the closures "would leave a difficult hole to fill in each of their local communities."