Stracci Law Group opens new office in Crown Point

Stracci Law Group has opened a new office in Crown Point.

 Provided

Stracci Law Group opened a new office in an old bank building at the busy intersection of U.S. 231 and Broadway in Crown Point.

The law firm renovated the former First Financial Bank building at 11890 Broadway into a state-of-the-art office.

“Our attorneys are very excited to be part of the Crown Point community, and we look forward to the continued growth and expansion that this new location affords us,” said Paul Stracci, owner and lead attorney. 

The law firm specializes in practice areas that include criminal defense, personal injury and civil litigation.

The firm took over a relatively new bank branch building Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank shuttered in December 2017.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Stracci Law Group to the city of Crown Point," Mayor David Uran said. "We are excited for their overall investment, adding additional employment opportunities, and providing expert legal services to our community."

For more information, visit straccilaw.com or call (219) 525-1000.

