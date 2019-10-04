Strack and Van Til donates $25,000 to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — Strack and Van Til is enhancing the impact of cash donations made in September to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana during the organization's first Hunger Action Month campaign.
Jeff Strack, president and CEO of the Region grocery store chain, on Friday, presented the food bank with a check for $25,000 in recognition of the more than $37,000 that supporters contributed to the food bank last month.
"The food bank did an incredible job this September, going way above and beyond, raising over $37,000, for well over $60,000 of additional funds for the food bank," Strack said.
Rebecca Joyce, donor relations associate at the food bank, said the money will go toward providing some 187,000 meals to Northwest Indiana families in need.
"Thank you everyone who participated last month," Joyce said.
According to Allyson Veulx, food bank director of development, the Merrillville facility, its partners and mobile markets serve approximately 25,000 individuals each year, nearly all of whom obtain food at least once a month.
On Friday, some 400 people were lined up outside the food bank to each pick up approximately 50 pounds of groceries at no cost, including meat, fresh produce, bread, potatoes and other items.
"When I pulled in the parking lot, my heart just sank seeing all these people that are hungry," Strack said.
"We take it for granted that when we wake up and are hungry, we go to the refrigerator, we go to the grocery store. But there's 1 out of 7, 1 out of 8 people here in Northwest Indiana, they don't know where their next meal is coming from."
Strack said that's why the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is the top organization supported by the grocery store every year, and when the opportunity came along around to nearly double the impact of donations by others, he said Strack and Van Til was happy to do its part.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment for a community that has so much need, with over 93,000 people that are food insecure and wondering where their meals are coming from on a daily basis," Strack said.
"The people here at the food bank, as well as Strack and Van Til, are committed to ending hunger and food insecurity here in Northwest Indiana."
Region residents interested in aiding the cause can make a donation or volunteer to work at the food bank through its website at foodbanknwi.org.
Shoppers at Strack and Van Til in November and December also will have the opportunity to "round up" their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, with the extra money going to the Northwest Indiana food bank.