Strack and Van Til rounding up for Munster's Cancer Resource Centre

Strack & Van Til customers can round up this week for the Cancer Resource Centre that helps cancer patients in Munster.

Cashiers at the Highland-based supermarket chain, which has more than 20 grocery stores across Northwest Indiana, will ask shoppers if they want to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate the change to the nonprofit that works to improve the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago. People can donate while they check out all this week through April 3.

The Community Cancer Research Foundation launched at the Cancer Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster in 2003. It offers free services to the community such as support groups, counseling, mind/body/spirit classes, lectures and a library of resources about what cancer patients can expect.

Since its inception, it's been funded through grants, volunteering, in-kind contributions and donations.

“For the past 19 years, the Cancer Resource Centre has been able to touch the lives of more than 55,000 patients and families,” said Anthony Andello, manager of outreach. “Our support groups, mind-body-spirit classes and educational offerings are designed to help patients and their loved ones deal with the complexities of cancer and rise above the stresses and difficulties of the journey.”

For more information, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.

