Strack & Van Til aims to provide a half million meals to needy families in NWI this holiday season

Strack & Van Til is launching a new checkout challenge to raise funds for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to benefit needy families during the holidays.
Customers of Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which runs 20 supermarkets around the Region under the banners of Strack & Van Til and Town & Country, can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to contribute to the cause.
“Strack & Van Til and Town & Country are honored to be supporting the Food Bank of NWI again this holiday season through the Check Out Challenge”, said Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Strack & Van Til. “With the support of our customers, it is our goal to provide over a half million meals to the NWI community this season. Your extra change can quickly add up to making a big difference for our neighbors this season."
It's part of The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana's “Hope For The Holidays” campaign at a time when more food assistance is needed because of the pandemic.
“As Northwest Indiana continues to react to the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on our community, the holidays bring a different set of challenges for individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet. We hope that by providing a holiday meal, some of the stress of the season is relieved,” said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, donors, community partners, and volunteers who make these special distributions possible.”
The local civic leaders Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio also will match all donations up to $100,000 to reach that half million meal target.
"With the holidays coming up, we are grateful to the Food Bank of NWI for helping to make sure that our neighbors have enough food in these challenging times” they said.
The campaign runs through Dec. 31.
“We are overwhelmed by the show of support from our Premier Partner Strack & Van Til, and the generosity of Tom and Sue. Both have been extremely sensitive to the needs of our neighbors during the pandemic and are going above and beyond to support our work in the community," Garcia said. “Their partnership during such a critical time allows us to do more than we normally could through Hope For The Holidays. With all the things that families are contending with, we hope that food will be the least of their worries."
For more information or to contribute, visit www.foodbanknwi.org/halfmillionmealmatch or www.foodbanknwi.org/HopeForTheHolidays.
