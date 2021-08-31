Strack & Van Til buys Tysen’s Country Market in DeMotte

Strack & Van Til's parent company is buying Tysen’s Country Market Inc. in DeMotte for an undisclosed sum.

Tysen’s Country Market operates a grocery store at 325 N. Halleck St. in the DeMotte Shopping Plaza with the slogan "Big enough to serve you ... small enough to know you." It sells fresh produce, deli items and many grocery products.

“We are pleased that Strack & Van Til is acquiring this store," Todd Hinson and Greg Hamstra of Tysen’s Country Market said in a statement. "Strack’s corporate culture parallels the way we do business. They are a local company that has a commitment to Northwest Indiana.”

Strack & Van Til parent company, Highland-based Indiana Grocery Group, currently operates 20 supermarkets in Northwest Indiana under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market brand names, operating a sole legacy Town & Country Market grocery store in Valparaiso. It does not currently have a presence in DeMotte, a town of about 3,800 resident in Jasper County.

Its closest stores are in Lowell in southern Lake County and Rensselaer in Jasper County.