Strack & Van Til buys Tysen’s Country Market in DeMotte

Strack & Van Til's parent company is buying Tysen’s Country Market Inc. in DeMotte for an undisclosed sum.
Tysen’s Country Market operates a grocery store at 325 N. Halleck St. in the DeMotte Shopping Plaza with the slogan "Big enough to serve you ... small enough to know you." It sells fresh produce, deli items and many grocery products.
“We are pleased that Strack & Van Til is acquiring this store," Todd Hinson and Greg Hamstra of Tysen’s Country Market said in a statement. "Strack’s corporate culture parallels the way we do business. They are a local company that has a commitment to Northwest Indiana.”
Strack & Van Til parent company, Highland-based Indiana Grocery Group, currently operates 20 supermarkets in Northwest Indiana under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market brand names, operating a sole legacy Town & Country Market grocery store in Valparaiso. It does not currently have a presence in DeMotte, a town of about 3,800 resident in Jasper County.
Its closest stores are in Lowell in southern Lake County and Rensselaer in Jasper County.
"We believe this represents an outstanding opportunity for Strack and Van Til as well as for all the employees of Tysen’s Country Market," Indiana Grocery Group President and CEO Jeff Strack said. "We are excited to be part of the DeMotte community.”
Indiana Grocery Group said the current management and employees will stay on at the store. Business intelligence firm Dun & Bradstreet estimates Tysen's Country Market employs more than 140 workers and brings in more than $15 million in revenue a year.
Strack & Van Til does not plan any major operational changes to the store beyond a remodeling and name change. Going forward, it also will be supplied by Strack & Van Til's main wholesale, Associated Wholesale Grocers out of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“We expect that it will be business as usual for the Tysen’s employees," Strack said.
The deal has been agreed upon in terms but is subject to the signing of a definitive agreement and to customary government approvals. It's expected to close by the end of September.
