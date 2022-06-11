Strack & Van Til celebrates grand opening of DeMotte store

Strack & Van Til is celebrating the grand opening of its latest store in DeMotte.

The Highland-based supermarket chain bought Tysen’s Country Market for an undisclosed sum and converted it into a Strack & Van Til after expanding it in size. The renovations were extensive.

"Customers will not believe they are walking into the same store," Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "From floor to ceiling, wall to wall, everything has changed with many thousands of additional items to purchase throughout the store."

The grocery store is located at 325 N. Halleck St. in the DeMotte Shopping Plaza. Strack & Van Til expanded every department, with a particular focus on improving the deli, floral, seafood, dairy and beer and wine sections.

"The store underwent a complete interior and exterior renovation, including expanding the size of the store by 12,000 square feet," Wilkinson said.

Strack & Van Til's parent company, Highland-based Indiana Grocery Group, now operates 23 supermarkets across Northwest Indiana under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market brand names. The largest locally grown supermarket chain in Northwest Indiana with roots that date back to 1929, it also recently bought the last remaining WiseWay in Winfield, which also is being converted into a Strack & Van Til.

Wilkinson said Strack & Van Til brought greater variety and selection to DeMotte, a town of about 3,800 residents in Jasper County. It added thousands of new products to the former Tysen's Country Market store it took over.

"There is no comparison from before and after the remodel," Wilkinson said.

Strack & Van Til is celebrating the grand opening with a number of festivities, including a sweepstakes where a local resident will win a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.