Strack & Van Til Checkout Challege to feed needy with 667,000 meals

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has reported much higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic, when many people were put out of work or saw reductions in their income. As many as one out of five Northwest Indiana residents were out of work early in the pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Developments.

“Strack & Van Til and Town & Country are so grateful for our customers' generous support of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana throughout a challenging holiday season," Strack & Van Til President & CEO Jeff Strack said. “The 667,000 meals raised through this campaign proves that small acts of kindness have an incredible impact. We appreciate the partnership with the Food Bank and are fortunate to be able to play a part in connecting our customers and the community to such a worthy organization."

Lines have stretched down the street to get food assistance at the food banks, including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which distributes 5 million meals annually to children, seniors and others in need.