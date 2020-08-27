Strack & Van Til checkout challenge to raise funds for The Salvation Army

After protracted periods of unemployment, more and more Region residents now face foreclosure, eviction and utility shut-offs. The Salvation Army said it has seen a 500% increase in requests for emergency assistance since the pandemic swept the world in March, including from an unemployed man who need to pay the power company $1,900 to keep the lights out.
The Salvation Army will raise funds at the checkout challenge at Strack & Van Til's Lake County stores through Sept. 13. Last year, a checkout challenge raised $26,000 for The Salvation Army to help it provide emergency services to those in need in Lake County.
This year, the goal is to raise at least $35,000 to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, visit
www.salarmylakecounty.org, or call 219-838-1328. Gallery: 2017 Strack and Van til Valparaiso Re-Opening
SVT_US30ValpoReOpen_011817_9714.JPG
The Re-Opening celebration at the remodeled Strack and Van til store on US 30 in Valparaiso. Photo by Tony V. Martin
Strack & Van Til being sold, nine Ultra stores to close
The reopening celebration in January at the remodeled Strack & Van Til store on U.S. 30 in Valparaiso. The company announced Tuesday it is selling 22 Strack & Van Til stores and closing nine Ultra Food Stores.
