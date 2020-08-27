Strack & Van Til checkout challenge to raise funds for The Salvation Army

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting next week, a new checkout challenge at Strack & Van Til's Northwest Indiana supermarket will raise money for The Salvation Army.

While checking out, customers will be able to round up to the nearest dollar to help out their neighbors in need during the pandemic, some of whom already had been living day-to-day before COVID-19 greatly disrupted daily life and the economy.

The Salvation Army shared the story of one of the people it's been helping in their announcement of the checkout challenge.

"In recent years, Cynthia has had multiple surgeries to repair damage to her internal organs. After exhausting her medical leave benefits from her employer and purchasing a home, Cynthia’s job was eliminated," The Salvation Army of Lake County said in a news release.