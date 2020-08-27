 Skip to main content
Strack & Van Til checkout challenge to raise funds for The Salvation Army
Diana Volkema, cashier at Strack & Van Til, scans groceries recently at the chain's Munster store. Customers donated about $46,000 to The Salvation Army during a recent Check-Out Challenge campaign.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Starting next week, a new checkout challenge at Strack & Van Til's Northwest Indiana supermarket will raise money for The Salvation Army.

While checking out, customers will be able to round up to the nearest dollar to help out their neighbors in need during the pandemic, some of whom already had been living day-to-day before COVID-19 greatly disrupted daily life and the economy.

The Salvation Army shared the story of one of the people it's been helping in their announcement of the checkout challenge.

"In recent years, Cynthia has had multiple surgeries to repair damage to her internal organs. After exhausting her medical leave benefits from her employer and purchasing a home, Cynthia’s job was eliminated," The Salvation Army of Lake County said in a news release.

"As her medical bills continued to pile up, The Salvation Army of Lake County stepped in and was able to help with Cynthia’s mortgage and utilities payments, food, hygiene products and spiritual care. The Salvation Army meets with Cynthia regularly and continues to connect her with other resources and support. Stories like Cynthia’s are becoming increasingly common since the pandemic began — in Lake County, Indiana and elsewhere, hard-working men and women who have lost their jobs due to no fault of their own have run out of resources."

After protracted periods of unemployment, more and more Region residents now face foreclosure, eviction and utility shut-offs. The Salvation Army said it has seen a 500% increase in requests for emergency assistance since the pandemic swept the world in March, including from an unemployed man who need to pay the power company $1,900 to keep the lights out.

The Salvation Army will raise funds at the checkout challenge at Strack & Van Til's Lake County stores through Sept. 13. Last year, a checkout challenge raised $26,000 for The Salvation Army to help it provide emergency services to those in need in Lake County.

This year, the goal is to raise at least $35,000 to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit www.salarmylakecounty.org, or call 219-838-1328. 

