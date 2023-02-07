Strack & Van Til's customers recently donated $212,615 to feed the needy.

The Highland-based grocery store chain with locations around Northwest Indiana ran a Checkout Challenge Round Up fundraising campaign to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

The supermarket chain runs the Checkout Challenge year-round, giving customers the option of rounding up their grocery bill and donating change to different charities in the community, which typically vary every month or two.

In November and December, the Check Out Challenge supported the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which provides food to residents of Lake and Porter counties. Strack & Van Til aimed to help address food insecurity during the holidays, a time when many family budgets are strained.

“Once again Strack & Van Til is proud to partner with the Food Bank of NWI in the annual holiday round-up campaign. Our customers and community have embraced this as a way to donate small amounts of change that end up making a big impact in the community. We are proud to be the conduit between our customers and those that need help the most,” said Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack.

The Merrillville-based Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which has helped the hungry in the Calumet Region since 1982, recently held a luncheon to show appreciation for the Strack & Van Til employees who helped raise funds for the cause.

“What a tremendous feat. We are thankful to all those in the community who rounded-up in Strack & Van Til and Town & Country stores in Lake and Porter Counties during the campaign,” said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Foodbank of NWI. “These donations provide critically needed operating funds used in serving our mission. Strack & Van Til associates, managers, and leadership continue to be an ally and partner committed to fighting food insecurity. We are honored to have them as our Annual Premier Sponsor.”

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana provides an estimated 6 million meals a year in its fight against hunger in the Calumet Region. It partners with agencies and programs like the Mobile Marketplace and Commodity Supplemental Food Program to help more than 23,000 people in need each month.