Strack & Van Til customers raise more than $43,000 for home-delivered senior meals

Strack & Van Til shoppers raised $43,431.09 to feed homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels last month.

They donated by rounding up their purchases at a Checkout Challenge in early May.

“Strack & Van Til customers continue to amaze us with their compassion and generosity,” Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack said. “The health and well-being of people in the communities we serve is so important to Strack & Van Til, and we are thrilled that our customers gave so much to help our senior neighbors.”

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana serves 1,400 meals every day to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties, and it has expanded its services to meet the greater need during the coronavirus pandemic. The Strack & Van Til donations are allowing Meals on Wheels to provide free weekend frozen meals to clients throughout June.

“This is a time when it is critical to keep delivering nutrition and community support to our clients,” said Sandra Noe, executive director of Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana. “We thank Strack & Van Til for partnering with us and all the Strack & Van Til patrons who rounded up their purchases. Your gifts will go a long way to ensuring the health of area seniors.”