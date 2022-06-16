Strack & Van Til does another round of store renovations

Strack & Van Til has been doing another round of store renovations.

The Highland-based grocery chain has grown to 23 supermarkets across Northwest Indiana after acquiring Tysen’s Country Market in DeMotte and WiseWay in Winfield. It converted both those stores into Strack & Van Tils.

The supermarket chain also recently celebrated grand reopenings after doing renovations at its grocery stores in Highland, Merrillville and Whiting.

Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer David Wilkinson said all three stores got interior design updates.

"The meat, deli, seafood, dairy, and product departments were expanded in Merrillville," Wilkinson said. "Whiting expanded the deli and bakery. Highland mostly did décor upgrades."

The stores were due for renovations so they wouldn't look stale and outdated.

"At some point all stores need freshening up with new décor and equipment," Wilkinson said. "We constantly evaluate our locations to determine which stores are in need of an upgrade."

Northwest Indiana's largest homegrown supermarket chain isn't done with the renovation work yet.

"We plan on doing some work at Munster and Winfield this year," he said.

Colloquially known as Stracks in much of Northwest Indiana, Strack & Van Til has roots in the Region that date back to 1929 before rival grocers Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til joined forces to build a modern supermarket in the late 1950s. It operates full-service grocery stores in many of Northwest Indiana's cities, suburbs and towns under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market brand names.

