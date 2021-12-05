 Skip to main content
Strack & Van Til donates $100,000 in gift cards to Salvation Army
Dave Wilkinson and Jeff Strack present a ceremonial check to Captain Brian Clark of the Salvation Army of Lake County. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Strack & Van Til made a big deposit in the red kettle this Christmas season.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, Northwest Indiana's largest homegrown grocer, donated $100,000 in gift cards to help the Salvation Army of Lake and Porter counties feed the needy this holiday season.

Strack & Van Til made the donation to ensure that less fortunate, struggling or low-income families were able to buy groceries this holiday season. President and CEO Jeff Strack and Chief Operating Officer David Wilkinson presented the Salvation Army Lake County with 1,500 Strack & Van Til gift cards and the Salvation Army Porter County 500 gift cards.

Cumulatively valued at $100,000, the gift cards will be distributed to needy families at Salvation Army Community Centers in Gary, East Chicago, Munster, and Valparaiso. The idea is to ensure they can buy fresh, nutritious food to serve as holiday meals.

Salvation Army bell ringers often gather donations from customers entering Strack & Van Til's more than 20 stores across the Northwest Indiana Region. It also raised $26,000 in donations through a checkout challenge earlier this summer. The charity provides a number of services to the community, including food, emergency assistance, after-school programs, music lessons, art classes and youth programming.

“We are proud to partner again with Salvation Army this holiday season to provide food assistance to so many families," Strack said. “Helping those in our community has always been a priority for Strack & Van Til”.

