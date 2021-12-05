Strack & Van Til donates $100,000 in gift cards to Salvation Army

Strack & Van Til made a big deposit in the red kettle this Christmas season.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, Northwest Indiana's largest homegrown grocer, donated $100,000 in gift cards to help the Salvation Army of Lake and Porter counties feed the needy this holiday season.

Strack & Van Til made the donation to ensure that less fortunate, struggling or low-income families were able to buy groceries this holiday season. President and CEO Jeff Strack and Chief Operating Officer David Wilkinson presented the Salvation Army Lake County with 1,500 Strack & Van Til gift cards and the Salvation Army Porter County 500 gift cards.

Cumulatively valued at $100,000, the gift cards will be distributed to needy families at Salvation Army Community Centers in Gary, East Chicago, Munster, and Valparaiso. The idea is to ensure they can buy fresh, nutritious food to serve as holiday meals.