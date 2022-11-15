Strack & Van Til donates $100,000 to Salvation Army

Strack & Van Til donated $100,000 in gift cards to the Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana for families to buy groceries this holiday season.

President and CEO Jeff Strack and Chief Operating Officer David Wilkinson helped the nonprofit kick off its Red Kettle Season, in which the Salvation Army will solicit donations from shoppers at the entrances of Strack & Van Til and other stores.

The gift cards will go to the Salvation Army Community Centers in Gary, East Chicago, Munster and Valparaiso. They will be passed out to help families produce nutritious food for their holiday meals, during a time when many household budgets are strapped.

“We are proud to partner again with Salvation Army this holiday season to provide food assistance to so many families," Strack said. “Helping those in our community has always been a priority for Strack & Van Til. We support many organizations and events throughout the year. Salvation Army is one of those that we are proud to support. They really do make a difference in people’s lives when they need it most, and oftentimes it’s when it’s least expected.”

Salvation Army Director of Development Kevin Feldman said the Highland-based grocery chain and its customers provide invaluable support to help the needy year-round.

“Frankly, there is no better partner than Strack & Van Til,” Feldman said. “In the summertime, it’s their Check Out Challenge that raises anywhere from $25,000 to $35,000 for us in just two weeks. They are also a major sponsor for our golf outing and they provide us with a tremendous amount of food donations throughout the year. Strack & Van Til is an amazing example of philanthropy.”