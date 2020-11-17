Strack & Van Til donates five times as many Thanksgiving turkeys as normal to food bank

Strack & Van Til donated five times as many turkeys as normal to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help families struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, which operates 20 grocery stores around Northwest Indiana, gave the food bank 1,500 turkeys with traditional Thanksgiving sides this year, as compared to 300 in a normal year, said Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

"Because of COVID and families experiencing being laid off for a lull, they want to make sure more families are fed and understand they need a wonderful Thanksgiving," Vaulx said. "Strack & Van Til is our premier partner, meaning they do more corporate giving than anyone else. They're in food and we're in food and they understand the need for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic."

The food bank will give out the turkeys at eight different distribution events, including in Valparaiso, Hammond, East Chicago and its headquarters at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville. It's adding extra food to the Thanksgiving baskets to help out families beyond the holidays, including produce, fresh fruits and vegetables and canned goods.