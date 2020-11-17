 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strack & Van Til donates five times as many Thanksgiving turkeys as normal to food bank
urgent

Strack & Van Til donates five times as many Thanksgiving turkeys as normal to food bank

{{featured_button_text}}
Strack & Van Til donates five times as many Thanksgiving turkeys as normal to food bank

Strack & Van Til donated 1,500 turkeys to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana this year.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Strack & Van Til donated five times as many turkeys as normal to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help families struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, which operates 20 grocery stores around Northwest Indiana, gave the food bank 1,500 turkeys with traditional Thanksgiving sides this year, as compared to 300 in a normal year, said Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

"Because of COVID and families experiencing being laid off for a lull, they want to make sure more families are fed and understand they need a wonderful Thanksgiving," Vaulx said. "Strack & Van Til is our premier partner, meaning they do more corporate giving than anyone else. They're in food and we're in food and they understand the need for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic."

The food bank will give out the turkeys at eight different distribution events, including in Valparaiso, Hammond, East Chicago and its headquarters at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville. It's adding extra food to the Thanksgiving baskets to help out families beyond the holidays, including produce, fresh fruits and vegetables and canned goods.

Demand at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has risen by 60% this year after people lost jobs, got furloughed or saw their income reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Strack & Van Til also is helping the food bank with a checkout challenge through Jan. 3 in which customers can round up their bill and donate spare change.

The hope to is pay for at least 600,000 meals during this holiday season.

"It really makes a difference," Vaulx said. "Our donors recognized the need for more resources and support and have stepped up in big ways. We just appreciate Strack & Van Til. They really understand why food assistance is a basic need. We have a longstanding partnership with them to reduce hunger and food insecurity in Northwest Indiana."

For more information, including about picking up a Thanksgiving basket, call 219-980-1777 or visit www.foodbanknwi.org.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

+11 Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts